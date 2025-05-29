Fort Collins Housing Advocate Alleges Retaliation and Due Process Failures by Colorado Civil Rights Division

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Real estate professional’s case draws attention from state legislators and highlights systemic issues in Colorado’s civil rights enforcement

A Fort Collins real estate broker is alleging retaliation from a local senior mobile home park and procedural misconduct by the Colorado Civil Rights Division, prompting questions about how the state handles housing discrimination claims — and how it treats advocates fighting for fair access.

Nathaniel Hikaru Addison, a licensed real estate broker serving Fort Collins and Denver, has come forward with a detailed public account of their 2024 fair housing complaint against North College Senior Mobile Home Park. Addison says they were issued a trespass notice while representing a potential buyer, halting three active housing transactions — including one involving a daughter attempting to house her elderly father, who met the park’s eligibility criteria.

Nathaniel Addison

What began as a case of alleged retaliation quickly expanded into broader concerns about state accountability. On May 19, 2025, Addison filed a formal “Notice of Due Process Interference” with the Colorado Civil Rights Division (CCRD). Just three hours later, the Division issued its final determination — despite not yet providing Addison access to the investigative file, a right protected under Rule 10.5(F) of the Colorado Civil Rights Commission. The file’s release is not scheduled until May 30.

“This isn’t a clerical error. It’s a procedural breach with civil rights implications,” Addison said in their public summary.

The case has since drawn the attention of State Representative Cathy Kipp, who confirmed she has reached out to the CCRD regarding Addison’s claims. While no formal response has yet been issued, the involvement of a state legislator underscores the potential statewide significance of the issue, particularly for those advocating for marginalized buyers in a housing market with limited affordability and mobility.

Addison has compiled a comprehensive public press kit documenting their experience, including:

A detailed timeline of events

The official notice of procedural interference

The final CCRD ruling

A CORA-based audit pointing to possible internal misconduct

Access the press kit here:

Nathaniel Addison v. CCRD – Public Transparency Summary

Currently representing themself, Addison is seeking legal counsel and exploring advocacy avenues to pursue next steps. They hope this case helps shed light not only on their own experience but also on the broader risks faced by housing advocates navigating systems that may be resistant or even hostile to accountability.

“This is bigger than just one case,” Addison said. “It’s about ensuring that those who fight for housing justice aren’t punished — and that the systems meant to uphold civil rights don’t short-circuit the very process they were built to protect.”

For ongoing coverage of housing access, civil rights, and local policy in Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.