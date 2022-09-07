Fall Holistic Fair Offers Alternative Choices for Taking Care of Yourself

Have fun exploring alternative choices for taking care of your body, mind, emotions, spirit & environment at the Fall Holistic Fair.

Discover aspects of yourself through astrology, aura portraits, clairvoyant, tarot, or past life readings, and animal communicators.

Experience healing modalities from massage, reiki, and copper pyramids to energy re-balancing, acupuncture, and deep muscle massage. Crystals & gemstones. Inspirational Art. Try natural skin care products. Learn about past lives, spirit guides, dream interpretation and aromatherapy.

Meet old friends, make new friends. Shop creative vendors & artisans. Door prizes. Free parking. Free lectures.

September 17 & 18, Saturday and Sunday, at The Ranch in the 1st National Bank building, South Exhibition Hall For more information: https:// holistic – fairs . com/the-ranch-directions