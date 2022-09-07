By United Way of Larimer County

As the yearly seasons change and grow, so do the seasons of our life. Creating a will can be a difficult thing to talk about and one of the most important things that you can do for yourself and your family. Here are three reasons why everyone should have a will:

IT IS AN IMPORTANT LEGAL DOCUMENT THAT EVERY ADULT SHOULD HAVE.

A will is a powerful document that lets you distribute your property and protect your loved ones after you pass away. One-third of all American adults have a will, and that number is growing every day. If you have not gotten around to writing or updating your will, it is never too late to start. Estate attorneys recommend reviewing your will every few years or whenever you have a big life event.

IT PROVIDES PEACE OF MIND TO YOU AND YOUR FAMILY.

You may not think you own a lot, but you likely have more property than you realize. If you do not have a will, your loved ones will be tasked with finding a home for this property when you pass on. Creating a will prevents family conflict, eliminates confusion, and ensures your assets go to the people you most want to have them. It also gives your family guidance and reassurance that they can fulfill your wishes during what is likely a very difficult time for them.

IT LETS YOU CREATE A LEGACY THAT LASTS BEYOND YOUR LIFETIME.

There are ways to continue making a positive impact on this world long after you leave it. One of these ways is by donating to a charity in your will. There are many different ways you can use your will to benefit a charity — you can give cash, stock, real estate property, and more. Leaving a gift for a nonprofit ensures that you can make a positive impact on causes close to your heart for years to come.

To learn more about how you can create a will and leave a legacy for your local community visit https://uwaylc.planmygift.org or contact our Planned Giving Director, Doug Hay, at 970-407-7085.