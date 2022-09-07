Timnath August 23 Regular Council Meeting

ACTION TAKEN IN THE CONSENT AGENDA

Approved the Aug. 9 Town Council Meeting Minutes

Approved the Aug. 12 Check Register

ORDINANCE 12: APPROVING REFERRING BALLOT QUESTIONS TO THE ELECTORS REGARDING AMENDMENTS TO THE TOWN CHARTER

The Town Council approved ordinance 12 approving the Town to hold a special election on November 8, the same date as the state general election, and refer two ballot questions to registered electors for the coordinated election. Both ballot questions would amend the Town’s Home Rule Charter:

Ballot Question 1A

Amending the Town of Timnath Home Rule Charter to Increase the Threshold Number of Registered Electors to 15,000 Registered Electors, for Expansion of the Town Council to Six Councilmembers and Commencement of Redistricting

Shall Sections 2.2.1, 4.5.2, and 5.1 of the Town of Timnath Home Rule Charter be amended to increase the threshold number of registered electors at which the Town Council is expanded from Four Councilmembers to Six Councilmembers and at which redistricting is commenced from eight thousand (8,000) to fifteen thousand (15,000) registered electors?

Ballot Question 1B

Changing Timnath Town Elections to November of Even Years and Amending the Town Home Rule Charter to Reflect the Change

Shall the Town of Timnath regular elections be changed from April of even years to the Tuesday succeeding the first Monday of November in each even-numbered year, commencing on November of 2028, and shall Sections 4.3, 5.1, 5.9, 5.11 of the Town of Timnath Home Rule Charter be amended to incorporate such change, update redistricting deadlines to correspond to a November election date, and to extend terms of office as needed to accomplish the change in election dates?

ORDINANCE 13: APPROVING AMENDING CHAPTER 16, ARTICLE 6 OF THE TIMNATH LAND USE CODE

The Town Council approved ordinance 13 approving amending multiple sections of the Land Use Code, to provide greater clarity on items relating to Use Regulations and Development Standards including in-home childcare (Care Home) conditions, wind energy structure criteria, open space requirements associated with commercial and mixed-use zoning districts, certain dimensional standards, and landscape buffer yard requirements.

RESOLUTION 41: APPROVING A BUDGET AMENDMENT AND CONTRACT FOR BROADBAND PLANNING SERVICES

The Town Council approved Resolution 41 approving moving the Broadband expenses into a Capital Project. The 2022 budget anticipates spending about $70,000 on Broadband in the Master Planning Studies line item. So far, Timnath spent about $11,000, leaving about $59,000 available. Staff will reallocate the unused $59,000 and for an additional budget authorization for $41,000, to add to the Capital Improvement Plan in a new line item for $100,000.