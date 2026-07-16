Fort Collins Teen Earns National Young Marines Leadership Honor

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Liberty Common student Malachi Hamilton finishes among the nation’s top graduates at Advanced Leadership School.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A Fort Collins teenager has been recognized among the nation’s top youth leaders after graduating from the 2026 Young Marines National Leadership Academy – Advanced Leadership School.

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Young Marine Gunnery Sergeant (YM/GySgt) Malachi Hamilton, 15, of Fort Collins, was named one of the program’s top 10 graduates following the intensive leadership academy held June 16–26 at Fort Dix, New Jersey. Hamilton, a member of the Rocky Mountain Young Marines, placed third overall among participants selected from across the country.

Young Marine Gunnery Sergeant Malachi Hamilton (third from left) stands with fellow top graduates from the 2026 Young Marines National Leadership Academy – Advanced Leadership School at Fort Dix, New Jersey. (Photo courtesy Young Marines)

The Advanced Leadership School is the highest level of the Young Marines National Leadership Academy. Participants are chosen based on demonstrated leadership, creative problem-solving, self-discipline, and the ability to mentor fellow Young Marines. During the 10-day academy, students are evaluated on leadership development, management skills, teamwork, mentorship, and physical challenges.

Hamilton is a rising junior at Liberty Common High School and plans to pursue a career as a master electrician through trade school or military training. Hamilton is also interested in aviation mechanics and hopes to earn a pilot’s license.

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“ALS provides the vital foundation these youth need to transition from following to truly leading and mentoring others,” said Col. William P. Davis, USMC (Ret.), national executive director and CEO of the Young Marines. “By teaching leadership development along with self-discipline, the academy shapes Young Marines like YM/GySgt Hamilton into capable, moral leaders prepared for the challenges of tomorrow.”

Hamilton said the academy challenged participants to grow both personally and professionally.

“Advanced Leadership School was one of the most challenging and meaningful experiences I have had as a Young Marine,” Hamilton said. “It taught me that leadership is not just giving directions; it is setting the example, earning trust, and helping others succeed. The lessons I learned at ALS will stay with me as I return to my unit, continue in school, and prepare for my future.”

The Young Marines is a national nonprofit youth leadership and development organization serving boys and girls ages 8 through high school graduation. Founded in 1959, the organization now includes more than 200 units with approximately 5,000 youth members and nearly 2,000 adult volunteers in 40 states, the District of Columbia, Japan, and affiliated programs in other countries.

More information about the organization is available at YoungMarines.org.

Source: Young Marines