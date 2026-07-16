Missing Weld County Man Found Dead in Submerged Vehicle

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

25-year-old Jose Silva Hernandez was reported missing July 11 after last being seen the night before.

A Weld County man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found deceased after authorities recovered a submerged vehicle near Fort Lupton.

Community Message

According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded shortly after 3 p.m. on July 11 to the 16000 block of Weld County Road 13 after a loved one reported 25-year-old Jose Silva Hernandez missing. The last known contact with Silva Hernandez occurred shortly before midnight on July 10.

Deputies investigated Silva Hernandez’s disappearance but were unable to locate him.

On July 13, deputies responded to a medical assist near U.S. Highway 85, about a half-mile south of Weld County Road 22, after debris from a vehicle and a submerged vehicle were reported in a nearby pond. The Fort Lupton Police Department investigated the apparent traffic crash involving the submerged vehicle.

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Emergency crews recovered the vehicle and the body of a deceased man from the pond. The Weld County Coroner’s Office responded to the scene.

On July 15, the coroner identified the deceased as Jose Silva Hernandez.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office expressed its condolences to Silva Hernandez’s family and loved ones. Authorities said no additional information would be released.

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Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office