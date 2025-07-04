Fort Collins Teen Leads by Example Through Young Marines Program

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Malachi Hamilton Honored by Peers for Leadership and Character

In an era when positive role models can be hard to find, Fort Collins teen Malachi Hamilton is setting the standard for what it means to lead with integrity, discipline, and purpose. At just 14 years old, Malachi is already distinguishing himself in Northern Colorado and beyond, most recently as a patrol leader during a national aviation training experience, a role for which his peers selected him.

A proud member of the Rocky Mountain Young Marines, Malachi has spent years building the core values of leadership, discipline, and teamwork—skills that recently earned him national recognition and the respect of fellow cadets from across the country.

“Being selected to lead my patrol at the Aviation Challenge was an honor,” said Malachi. “It meant a lot that others saw those qualities in me.”

Leading from Within

Malachi’s story is about more than academic or extracurricular success—it’s about the kind of leadership that develops from within. According to his parents, that’s exactly what the Young Marines program has cultivated in him.

“He’s more confident and more aware of how to lead in a way that benefits everyone, not just himself,” they said. “We’ve seen him take initiative in everyday life. He prepares himself, follows through, and lifts up others around him.”

Those leadership qualities became evident during his time at NASA’s Aviation Challenge, where Malachi guided a diverse team through intense flight simulations, drone exercises, and rescue missions. But it was the way he worked with others—building trust and cooperation—that left the most profound impression.

“Every task required teamwork,” said Malachi. “One skilled person couldn’t do it alone. Success came from relying on each other.”

Grounded and Goal-Oriented

While many young people are still exploring what they want to do when they grow up, Malachi has a clear goal: a career in aviation.

“I’ve wanted to fly for a long time, and this experience only strengthened that desire,” he said. “Whether it’s in the military or another path, I know aviation is where I belong.”

His parents credit his success to a mix of self-motivation and strong community support. “He’s taken every opportunity seriously,” they said. “We’ve supported him, but the drive and preparation came from him.”

A Community Shaped by Programs That Work

Programs like the Young Marines don’t just change individual lives—they shape the future of entire communities.

“Organizations like this help kids in Fort Collins develop into thoughtful, capable leaders,” Malachi’s parents said. “They promote responsibility, encourage service, and teach kids how to live with strength and compassion.”

And Malachi is quick to encourage others to follow in his footsteps.

“If you’re thinking about joining the Young Marines or applying to a national program like Aviation Challenge, do it,” he said. “Be patient. Work hard. It’s worth it.”

To learn more about the Rocky Mountain Young Marines and youth leadership programs available in Northern Colorado, visit youngmarines.org.