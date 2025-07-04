Honoring Hometown Heroes and Embracing the Fourth in Northern Colorado

Dear Readers,

Every Independence Day, I’m reminded that the real heart of the holiday isn’t in the fireworks—it’s in the people. The neighbors flipping pancakes at dawn, the volunteers keeping parade floats rolling, the families who claim the same patch of grass year after year just to share a moment under the stars. These are Northern Colorado’s hometown heroes, and in this week’s edition, we honor them.

This special July 4th issue is packed with stories of community spirit. Our cover feature (pages 12–13) shines a light on the unsung organizers, early risers, and families who make local celebrations unforgettable. It’s a reminder that patriotism isn’t just a flag waving in the breeze—it’s showing up for your community.

You’ll also find coverage of Trace Bundy’s upcoming benefit concert in Fort Collins (pages 14–15), rodeo qualifiers gearing up for Cheyenne Frontier Days (page 22), and a new “Publisher’s Plate” recipe review that brought my whole family together for Ravioli Casserole night (page 19).

As for me? I’m stepping away from the newsroom for a few days to enjoy the Fourth with my own family—grilling, relaxing, and watching fireworks light up the sky. It’s a much-needed break, and I hope you get one too.

Thanks for reading, and for supporting independent local news. We’re proud to tell the stories of the people, places, and progress that make Northern Colorado thrive.

See you out there.

—Blaine

