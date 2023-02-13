Happenings in Wellington for February 2023, February 13, 2023, Issue

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

It’s time to celebrate Valentine’s Day with loved ones. There’s no excuse to ignore this winter holiday with red hearts, chocolates, and flowers! All of these items are available from businesses right here in Wellington so please shop locally.

The Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce is working on its Community Guide and Directory for 2023 right now. This is used extensively by residents and visitors as well as businesses. Chamber members will be included in the listings of sales and services; special events, history, and extensive information will be included for the community. North Forty News is selling advertising now so check out their offers and be sure to have a presence in this great resource.

Upcoming Events for Wellington Include:

February 14 – Chef Tom at Papa’s Table will serve a special romantic 4-course dinner for two on Valentine’s Day featuring a choice of New York Steak Diane; Chicken Almondine Palisade; a Center Cut Porkchop; Vegetarian Shroom Plate or Fresh Swordfish Filet. $100 per couple. Reservations are requested: 970/568-4139

February 15 – Happy Hour Handshakes with the SBDC! Whether you are a new start-up or an already operating business, networking is essential in building business relationships. Networking can help you generate referrals which increase business; master your business pitch, increase your circle of influence; help you build confidence and character; provide opportunities to make connections and create lasting friendships Please bring your business cards and join in for after-hours networking! The event is free, and they ask everyone to pre-register. Contact Rich Efird at Sparge Brewery – socialmedia@spargebrew.com.

February 23 – Business After Hours hosted by Meridian Federal Credit Union. This is a celebration of the third anniversary of Meridian FCU. Come help them celebrate this milestone and meet your fellow Chamber members and business contacts. Find out what’s new and what’s happening around Wellington. Light refreshments and libations will be served, and a little bird told me they plan to feature Wellington food products. Please register.

February 25 – Sparge Brewing hosts the Winter Beer Bash. 7 Breweries; one location. Brewers featured are Purpose Brewing & Cellery, Sky Bear Brewing & Pub, Big Thompson Brewing, Mirror Image Brewing Company, Grimm Brothers & Maxline Brewing. On February 25th from 1-5pm, these breweries will be showcasing 2 of their beers. On the Hook Fish and Chips will be serving food along with Slurpz food next door. Tickets for beer samples are for sale. Contact Rich Efird at Sparge Brewery – socialmedia@spargebrew.com.

March 2, Wellington Chamber Ambassadors meet at Kinzli Real Estate Office from 2-3 PM. Please register to attend.

March 7 – Chamber Breakfast Networking, Slurpz Tea Company & Food Truck – 7:30 – 8:30. Please register to attend. Watch for more details about the program.

March 9 – Chamber Membership Committee Meeting. 9 AM at the Chamber Office. Please register to attend.

March 17 – Wellington Area Chamber’s St Paddy’s Jubilee Beer Crawl – This will be Wellington’s First St Patrick’s Day Beer Crawl and it promises to be a ton of fun. Watch here for more information!

Wellington Public Library offers their February Schedule

February 7 & 21 – Baby & Toddler Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Join in for a 1/2 hour full of interactive songs, rhymes, and easy stories designed for children ages 0-36 months (siblings welcome).

Stay and play afterward!

February 14 & 28 – Preschool Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Preschool Storytime is designed for ages 3 and up. Join in for stories, songs, and crafts!

Information at this link wellington.colibraries.org