Today’s Weather: 2/13/23

February 13, 2023

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine early on followed by cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be cloudy early with some clearing expected late with a low of 31F. NNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 7 47 47 30
Berthoud 0 46 51 31
Fort Collins 5 47 53 31
Greeley 1 42 44 25
Laporte 3 51 53 35
Livermore 6 44 54 32
Loveland 6 44 50 31
Red Feather Lakes 14 43 44 20
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 48 53 35
Wellington 3 48 54 33
Windsor 0 41 48 29
*As of February 13, 2023 10:00am

