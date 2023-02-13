Today’s Weather: 2/13/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine early on followed by cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be cloudy early with some clearing expected late with a low of 31F. NNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low Ault 7 47 47 30 Berthoud 0 46 51 31 Fort Collins 5 47 53 31 Greeley 1 42 44 25 Laporte 3 51 53 35 Livermore 6 44 54 32 Loveland 6 44 50 31 Red Feather Lakes 14 43 44 20 Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 10 48 53 35 Wellington 3 48 54 33 Windsor 0 41 48 29 *As of February 13, 2023 10:00am