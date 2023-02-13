Today’s Weather: 2/13/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see sunshine early on followed by cloudy skies this afternoon with a high of 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Tonight will be cloudy early with some clearing expected late with a low of 31F. NNW winds at less than 5 mph, increasing to 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|7
|47
|47
|30
|Berthoud
|0
|46
|51
|31
|Fort Collins
|5
|47
|53
|31
|Greeley
|1
|42
|44
|25
|Laporte
|3
|51
|53
|35
|Livermore
|6
|44
|54
|32
|Loveland
|6
|44
|50
|31
|Red Feather Lakes
|14
|43
|44
|20
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|10
|48
|53
|35
|Wellington
|3
|48
|54
|33
|Windsor
|0
|41
|48
|29
|*As of February 13, 2023 10:00am
