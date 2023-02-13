Girls Who Code Starts Every Thursday at Loveland Public Library

The Girls Who Code’s mission is to help break down barriers for girls and women in the STEM fields. As such, the problem is specifically designed for girls and girl-identifying youth. However, every gender identity is welcome to attend.

The 3rd-5th grade club helps build the foundational skills and understanding of computer science concepts and sisterhood through a reading discussion and coding activities. In order to build the skills needed to make an impact, coders will learn how to code from fun online tutorials and activities that will help build fun projects to share with friends and family.

For the 6th-12th Grade Clubs, coders learn a variety of programming languages, including Scratch, Swift, Python, and Javascript. Coding projects offer a range of difficulty for beginner programmers who have little to no experience programming to more advanced learners who will engage in more advanced topics like data structures.

Girls Who Code is designed like a club – there are weekly meetings with a group lead facilitator, and projects are completed at your own pace. You can attend every week, or attend when you are able to. The project you pick to work on can take as little as 2-3 weeks or as many as 10-12 weeks.

First-time attendees need a grown-up to sign a permission slip.

Interested? Ready to get coding?

Sign up for the first session for 3-5th graders or 6-12th graders at lovgov.org.

3-5th grade: 4-5 pm

6-12th grade: 5-6 pm