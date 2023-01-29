CDOT Begins Concrete Panel Replacement on I-25 Between Fort Collins and Wellington

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) started work on January 23 on a concrete slab replacement project on Interstate 25, with work taking place on I-25 between Fort Collins and Wellington.

This project consists of removing and replacing designated concrete panels on I-25 between Mile Point 281 and MP 269. ABCO Contracting Company of Denver is the contractor for this project.

This project will improve and prolong the life of the road surface. Work will primarily consist of removing damaged concrete panels and replacing them with new ones. Work will be completed in northbound and southbound lanes throughout a 12-mile stretch of I-25. A smooth road or highway has many important benefits, including safety and an improved driving experience. A smoother surface also offers safer driving for motorists.

Travel Impacts

Daytime work hours range from 7 am to 7 pm, Monday through Friday. Throughout the project, vehicles may intermittently be reduced to a single lane in either direction. These lane closures may have up to 15-minute delays. The speed limit may be reduced to 55 mph through the work zone. The project is expected to be completed by the fall of 2023.

Project Contact Information

