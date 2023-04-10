Happenings in Wellington – Week of April 10, 2023

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Upcoming Events for Wellington Include:

April 13 – Chamber Membership Committee Meeting – Chamber Office 3 PM. This committee meets on the first Thursday of each month.

April 17 – Blood Drive at Sparge Brewery. Garth Englund Mobile Blood Drive will be held from noon to 7 PPM. Appointments are strongly encouraged; however, they will accept walk-ins as best as they can. Please register in advance via the HemaConnect link: 1. Click on the ticket link for this event: https://blood-donation.uchealth.org/donor/auth/signin. This drive provides blood to Poudre Valley Hospital, Medical Center of the Rockies, Longs Peak Hospital, and Greeley Hospital. Be sure to eat a good meal before going to give blood. Slurpz Food Truck and Tea Company is right next door to Sparge and will have a special that day. Their Undunkable grilled cheese and Tomato Pesto Bisque for $10!

April 20 – Second Annual Casino Night presented by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. This is a very fun event held at Sparge Brewing for the second year. Come try your luck at the Craps Table, Roulette Table, or Blackjack table. Tickets are only $45 which includes 1 free beer ticket, heavy appetizers, wine, music, and fun prizes. Get your tickets now at https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/Mp59X43p?mode=Attendee

To showcase your business to over 100 attendees? Check out sponsorship opportunities at the same link https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/ap/Events/Register/Mp59X43p?mode=Attendee

March 28 – First Ever Wellington Middle High School Summer Hiring Fair. Meet with career-ready students; connect local students with businesses, and share career experiences from 10 AM–Noon at the Wellington Middle High School. For more information click here www.psdfutureready.org.

Wellington Public Library offers their March/April Schedule

April 4 – Baby & Toddler Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Join in for a 1/2 hour full of interactive songs, rhymes, and easy stories designed for children ages 0-36 months (siblings welcome).

Stay and play afterward!

March 28, April 4 & 11 – Preschool Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Preschool Storytime is designed for ages 3 and up. Join in for stories, songs, and crafts!

Information at this link https://wellington.colibraries.org/events/baby-and-toddler-storytime-2023-02-07/