The Pat Boone Show joins 93.5FM Pirate Radio

93.5 FM Pirate Radio recently announced a partnership with Gold Label and Pat Boone to present, “The Pat Boone Show”. The Pat Boone Show is a one-hour contemporary Christian music radio program. The show has aired nationwide for over forty years, hosted by legendary singer and actor, Pat Boone. It features the music of today’s top Christian artists, and Pat occasionally interviews some of them. He closes each hour with one of his own Christian songs.

Pat is more than just a mere disc jockey, he really preaches the Gospel between songs and adds many personal stories from his own life.

The Pat Boone Show has aired on over 200 radio stations across the nation, as well as worldwide, over the past forty years. The program has received several prestigious awards from the National Religious Broadcasters and has been supported by many major national advertisers .

“We are so excited to partner with Pat Boone and Gold Label to bring his amazing show to Northern Colorado!” says George Gray, Station Mngr at 93.5FM Pirate Radio.

“People are really going to enjoy listening to Pat talk about his faith and listen to some of the best contemporary Christian music that has ever been recorded!”

Features and benefits of The Pat Boone Show include.

• Pat Boone’s personal testimony on faith

• Great spiritual and uplifting Christian music

• Giving listeners hope and guidance in today’s world

The Pat Boone Show will be available starting on Easter April 9, 2023 on 93.5FM Pirate Radio. Sponsorships are available. For more information call, (970) 397-1511.

93.5FM Pirate Radio is a locally owned and operated radio station that highlights the hits from the 50’s, 60’s, soft rock 70’s and 80’s. This Christian based radio station is a true community station that promotes locally owned small businesses and non-profits by allowing them a very affordable voice to promote their products and services.

Their goal is to educate, inform, and entertain our listeners with the best music ever recorded, local news, and events, and encourage them to support businesses within our community. The signal covers Larimer County including western Weld County with an approximate potential listenership of 350K.

You can listen to 93.5FM Pirate Radio wherever there is internet by visiting our website, pirate935.com or on your Smartphone using the free app, Simple Radio.

• 79% share of listeners over the age of 50 listen to Pirate Radio.

• Most affordable advertising rates with a bigger audience than local competitors.

• Pirate Radio is not a politically biased station. They keep politics out of their format because they want everyone to enjoy Pirate Radio regardless of political affiliations.

93.5FM Pirate Radio has received several recognitions including NOCO Style Magazine’s Best Radio Station category with being awarded 2nd place over the last 3 years!