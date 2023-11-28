CIRT Activated for Inmate Death 

The Eighth Judicial Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been activated to investigate the death of an inmate at the Larimer County Jail.

Around 9:40 a.m. on November 24, 2023, an adult male was arrested by the Johnstown Police Department for felony drug charges. Johnstown Police transported the man to a local hospital, where he was medically cleared for incarceration. He was brought to the Larimer County Jail; however, during the booking process, he began to show signs of a possible overdose and was transported back to an area hospital. Just after 9 p.m., he was medically discharged from the hospital and booked into the Jail.

On November 25, around 1:30 p.m., a deputy conducting routine status checks found the inmate unresponsive in his cell. Deputies and medical staff immediately began performing lifesaving efforts, but the inmate did not survive.

The inmate was the only person assigned to the cell and was alone inside. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of death and will release the man’s identity at a later time.

Loveland Police Department will be leading the CIRT investigation, and Fort Collins Police Services will be providing any public information updates. No further information will be released at this time.