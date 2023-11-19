Us 40 Berthoud Pass Paving Project Complete

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Crews resurfaced ten miles of US 40 Berthoud Pass. The project was part of CDOT’s larger effort to address significant potholes after the heavy winter of the 2022-23 season.

Grand County — The Colorado Department of Transportation and contractor partner, United Companies/APC Southern, have completed a 10-mile stretch of paving on US Highway 40 Berthoud Pass. The improved driving surface will create a smoother and safer ride for residents, businesses, and visitors.

“This project is a priority for CDOT’s broader effort to address the impacts of the severe 2022-2023 winter season,” said CDOT Executive Director Lew. “This work was critical to repair a rough roadway surface in the most affected areas before the 2023-2024 winter kicks into high gear.”

“We appreciate the collaboration with Grand County to allow CDOT and contractor partner United Companies to run additional truck traffic and approve the permitting so that enough materials could safely be transported to the project site,” said Region 3 Transportation Director Jason Smith. “Once the project was identified as a priority emergency project, our local stakeholders joined us in the push to get the work completed safely.”

Crews completed more than 250,000 square yards of milling at a two-inch depth. Millings were recycled and incorporated with the newly crushed material into the asphalt mix. Over 30,000 tons of asphalt were produced for the project.

“We greatly appreciate that CDOT listened to the needs of the community and pushed for the emergency funding to perform a full overlay on our side of Berthoud Pass,” said Brian Cerkvenik, Northwest Transportation Planning Region Vice Chair and Town of Fraser Trustee.

Construction on the project took place in August through part of October.

“We appreciate the traveling public’s patience as we worked on paving a busy highway during peak travel times,” said Winter Park Mayor Nick Kutrumbos.

CDOT invested additional funds in 2023 to address pavement conditions after one of the most intense winters in recent decades damaged some roads beyond what they normally sustain each year. Twelve stretches of roadway across the state were identified, including three along or near the I-70 Mountain Corridor. Berthoud Pass was the largest project to result from this effort. The projects are now under construction or completed.

“US Highway 40 is critical to Grand County residents, businesses, and visitors, “said Grand County Road & Bridge Superintendent Chris Baer. “Resurfacing the north side of Berthoud Pass is essential to making travel in Grand County a much safer and enjoyable experience.”

Colorado saw the second-most number of days with snowfall requiring road treatment, and the statewide snowpack peaked well above annual averages. Remote weather stations on high mountain passes across the state have measured liquid precipitation above 40 inches from October 2022 to May 2023; this equates to roughly 400-600 inches or more of snow. In addition to the impressive snowfall amounts, last season’s October – March period was the coldest since 2010. March 2023 was the fifth consecutive month with below-average temperatures and the coldest March since 1970. Arctic cold outbreaks affected the state from November to February, and two-day temperature swings in both December and February neared all-time records on the Front Range.