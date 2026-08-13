Collaboration Across States Leads to Child Exploitation Arrest

Loveland Police, Georgia investigators work together to identify suspect in CSAM case

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND, Colo. — A collaborative investigation between the Loveland Police Department and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia has resulted in the arrest of a Brunswick, Georgia, resident on multiple felony charges related to child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

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The investigation began in May after a Loveland resident reported receiving unsolicited child sexual abuse material through electronic messages. According to Loveland Police, the recipient immediately contacted authorities, prompting the department’s Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) detectives to begin an investigation that same day.

As detectives gathered evidence, they determined the suspect was likely located in Brunswick, Georgia. Loveland investigators contacted the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, which joined the investigation to help identify the suspect and develop probable cause.

Last week, investigators with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office, assisted by members of its Warrant and Traffic Division, executed a search warrant and arrested the suspect on multiple felony charges.

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Loveland Police emphasized that investigations involving the exploitation of children often require extensive time and coordination but remain essential to protecting victims and holding offenders accountable.

The department also recognized the work of its ICAC detectives and thanked Sheriff E. Neal Jump and investigators with the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office for their partnership.

“More than 1,500 miles separated our two agencies, but distance never stood in the way of doing the right thing,” the department said in a statement.

Authorities said the case underscores the importance of collaboration between law enforcement agencies when investigating crimes involving the exploitation of children.

Source: Loveland Police Department

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