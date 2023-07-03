Larimer County Natural Resources Receives Goco and Cyca Grant for New Trail Construction  Projects at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space  

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Larimer County Department of Natural Resources is partnering with Larimer County Conservation Corps (LCCC) crews to implement several important trail improvement projects prioritized in the 2022 Horsetooth Mountain Open Space Management Plan.

Over the next four weeks, LCCC crews consisting of two crew leaders and eight young adults ages 18-24 will work on new trail construction projects at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space. The crews will work alongside Larimer County’s trail crew to complete the Stout Connector Trail – a new multi-use trail that provides an alternative connection between the Stout and Nomad trails. This connector trail was designed and will be built at a 5% average grade to promote sustainability and provide an easier trail option for users not wanting to travel on the lower sections of Towers Road. The LCCC crew will also work on a new hiking-only trail connection between Horsetooth Rock Trail and Westridge Trail to allow for better trail system circulation and connectivity. These projects build on the county’s goal to provide quality outdoor recreation experiences while protecting and enhancing natural resources and ensuring sustainable operations.

Funds for this project were awarded by Great Outdoors Colorado (GOCO), which receives a portion of Colorado Lottery proceeds, to the Colorado Youth Corps Association for use by accredited conservation service corps. The goal of the program is to employ crews throughout the state on critical outdoor recreation and land conservation projects in partnership with local governments and open space agencies.

About Larimer County Department of Natural Resources

Natural Resources manages Larimer County’s great outdoor places, including magnificent open spaces and water-based recreation areas, and fosters responsible land stewardship through weed management and healthy forest practices. To learn more, visit

www.larimer.gov/naturalresources.

About Larimer County Conservation Corps

For the past 30 years, the Larimer County Conservation Corps (LCCC) has been empowering corps members to develop personal and professional skills, gain environmental awareness and actively engage in the community while developing self-sufficiency to help them become active members of the community through its conservation programs. LCCC has been an accredited conservation corps with the Colorado Youth Corps Association since 2000 and has been accredited with The Corps Network since 2016.