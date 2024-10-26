Loveland Habitat for Humanity to Host 8th Annual Builder’s Ball Fundraiser to Support Affordable Housing

Loveland Habitat for Humanity will host its 8th Annual Builder’s Ball on Saturday, November 9, 2024, from 4-8 pm at Ellis Ranch (2331 Ellis Ranch Lane, Loveland, CO 80538 ). This highly anticipated event will bring together more than 300 community members for an evening of celebration, purpose, and charity, all aimed at raising funds to provide safe and affordable housing for families in Loveland.

Guests will enjoy a delicious BBQ dinner suitable for all pallets and preferences, a delightful array of desserts, a festive atmosphere with some Western flair, a photo booth to capture the night’s memories, and an array of coveted auction items from generous community members and businesses. But beyond the entertainment, the Builder’s Ball serves a critical purpose: all proceeds from the event will support Loveland Habitat for Humanity’s efforts to build affordable homes for families in need.

1st Bank as the Title Sponsor of this year’s Builder’s Ball. Loveland Habitat for Humanity is recognizingas the Title Sponsor of this year’s Builder’s Ball.

In a press release, the organization stated, “1st Bank’s generous support reflects its ongoing commitment to improving the quality of life in the Loveland community, and its partnership is vital in helping make affordable homeownership a reality for more families.”

The Builder’s Ball brings the community together in meaningful ways. “This fun event is a way for people to enjoy themselves while making a huge lifelong impact,” said Cresta Wold, Loveland Habitat’s long-time Accounting Manager. “Each sponsor and guest who attends will be helping to raise funds to build homes with deserving families!”

Loveland Habitat for Humanity is committed to tackling the growing housing crisis in Northern Colorado, where many families struggle to afford stable, quality homes. The funds raised at this year’s Builder’s Ball will go directly toward constructing homes that offer families the security and support that all deserve. Affordable homeownership creates a ripple effect that empowers families to invest in education, pursue better job opportunities, and achieve financial stability.

Attendees will hear inspiring stories from families whose lives have been transformed by Loveland Habitat’s work, showing in real-time how access to affordable housing changes lives.

https://www.lovelandhabitat. org/events/builders-ball/ Tickets for the Builder’s Ball can be purchased online at:

Reserve your tickets by October 28th.

https://lovelandhabitat.org/ For more information, visit: