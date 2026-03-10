Luxury Rental Community Opens Leasing In Timnath

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Ellory development introduces 280 new homes and amenity-focused living near Fort Collins

A new apartment community in Timnath is preparing to welcome residents this spring, adding hundreds of rental homes to the rapidly growing Northern Colorado housing market.

Rockefeller Group recently announced the launch of leasing at The Ellory, a 280-home luxury rental development located less than 10 minutes from Fort Collins. The community’s first residents are expected to move in beginning in mid-April 2026, with rental pricing starting at $1,945.

Developed on 15.25 acres, The Ellory includes a mix of two- and three-story garden-style buildings offering one-, two-, and three-bedroom homes. The project adds new housing inventory in Timnath, a community that has seen steady population growth as more residents seek housing close to Fort Collins while maintaining access to open space and outdoor recreation.

The Ellory, a 280-home luxury rental development located in Timnath (Photo courtesy The Ellory)

According to Rockefeller Group, the development was designed to reflect Northern Colorado’s outdoor lifestyle, with trail access, gathering spaces, and shared amenities intended to support both recreation and remote work.

Each apartment features modern finishes, including quartz countertops, tile backsplashes, Whirlpool stainless steel appliances, keyless entry, and in-unit washers and dryers. Select units include built-in desks or workspace areas to accommodate remote work needs.

The development centers on a 5,000-square-foot clubhouse with coworking areas, private Zoom rooms, a fireside lounge, and a game space. Other amenities include a fitness center, yoga studio, sauna, outdoor pool, dog park, playground, and bike and ski tune-up room.

Parking includes 129 covered spaces in detached garages and 345 surface parking spaces.

Timnath’s proximity to Fort Collins continues to make it attractive to residents seeking access to restaurants, breweries, shopping, and cultural events while living in a quieter residential setting. Community leaders have noted that housing development across the area reflects ongoing population growth across Northern Colorado.

Bryten will manage the property.

More information about the community and leasing availability can be found at https://theellory.com.

Source: Rockefeller Group