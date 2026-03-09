Fort Collins St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl Returns to Old Town

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Downtown celebration invites adults to explore local bars during St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Fort Collins will turn a shade of green on Saturday, March 14, as the Fort Collins St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl invites participants to explore downtown nightlife while celebrating the Irish holiday.

The crawl begins in Old Town and runs throughout the afternoon and evening, giving participants the chance to visit multiple local bars in one festive outing. Attendees check in at the starting location before making their way through participating venues across downtown. The event is designed for adults 21 and older.

Participants can expect drink specials, themed activities, and the chance to celebrate alongside hundreds of others dressed in green. Many crawls also include entry to several bars, access to special promotions, and festive items like wristbands or themed accessories for participants.

The bar crawl takes place the same weekend as several other St. Patrick’s Day events in Northern Colorado, including parades, festivals, and community gatherings. Together, these celebrations bring residents and visitors into downtown areas across the region, supporting local restaurants, bars, and businesses during one of the liveliest weekends of early spring.

For those looking to enjoy Fort Collins’ nightlife while celebrating the holiday, the bar crawl offers a social way to experience the city’s bars, meet new people, and take part in a citywide St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.

Daily Event | https://northfortynews.com/calendar.