Martin Luther King Jr. Day Closures for City of Fort Collins

The civil rights leader Martin Luther King (C) waves to supporters 28 August 1963 on the Mall in Washington DC (Washington Monument in background) during the "March on Washington". Photo credit - /AFP/Getty Images.

All City offices will be closed on Monday, January 18, to honor Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Services considered essential, including fire, police, and utilities, will continue as usual. The Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, along with The Farm at Lee Martinez, will be closed as well.

All other recreation facilities, including the Gardens on Spring Creek and all libraries, will remain open. Transfort will offer regular COVID-level service while all Transfort offices will be closed.

All City offices and facilities will resume regular hours again on Tuesday, January 19.

For more information regarding the City of Fort Collins, visit: https://www.fcgov.com

