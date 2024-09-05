Ninth Annual Open Streets Celebration Coming Sept. 15 to Shields St. 

The City of Fort Collins will host its ninth annual Open Streets event on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This free community event will transform S. Shields St. from W. Mountain Ave. to W. Lake St. into a vibrant, car-free public space featuring a wide variety of family-friendly activities.

Shields St. From W. Mountain Ave. To W. Lake St. will be closed to all traffic, including vehicle crossings, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 15 to accommodate the event. W. Mulberry St. will remain open to east-west traffic at S. Shields St.

Following a ribbon cutting by Mayor Jeni Arndt at 9:45 a.m. at W. Elizabeth St. and S. Shields St., Open Streets attendees can enjoy a day of live music, interactive arts and cultural experiences, hourly fitness sessions, food and dessert trucks and other activities and tables from local vendors. Live art will take place at Pitkin St. and Shields St. where artist Terry McNerney uses paint to turn a transformer cabinet into a work of art.

“Open Streets is designed to advocate for safer streets by encouraging active modes of transportation such as walking, biking, and skating,” City of Fort Collins Active Modes Specialist AnnMarie Kirkpatrick said. “This year’s route on Shields Street—a key arterial road that runs parallel to Colorado State University and serves as a gateway to local shops, restaurants, and neighborhoods—highlights the importance of accessible, safe, and shared public spaces.”

Since its inception in 2015 the City’s Open Streets events have aimed to demonstrate the benefits of car free transportation.

“By opening the streets to people rather than vehicles, Open Streets promotes safe and active mobility, inclusive transportation, and welcoming public spaces for everyone,” Kirkpatrick said. “One of the most memorable comments I’ve heard from an Open Streets participant was this is what makes Fort Collins great!’ Events like these create a ripple effect of positive impacts by bringing the community together.”

For all information about this year’s Open Streets event on Sept. 15, including an interactive map of the event’s vendors and activities along Shields St., visit: fcgov.com/openstreets.

To volunteer at Open Streets, visit the website to sign up.