Permits to Cut Christmas Trees Are Now Available

The holiday season is a great time to honor long-standing traditions and maybe even start a few new ones, like baking holiday cookies, watching classic holiday films, or cutting your own Christmas tree. All you will need to cut your own tree is a small saw, some rope to safely secure it for transport, and – of course – a permit.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service has simplified the process of purchasing a Christmas Tree permit by making it available on Recreation.gov. Simply visit Recreation.gov, search for your favorite national forest, and purchase the permit online. Individual forests will provide cutting area maps, details about the types of trees that can be cut, and other important details. Fourth graders with an Every Kid Outdoors pass are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit and can apply by entering the pass or voucher number at the time of purchase.

“We have heard concerns that cutting too many trees during the holiday season will have a negative impact on the region’s forests, but the opposite is true,” said Troy Heithecker, Regional Forester. “Cutting Christmas trees improves forest health and reduces wildfire risk. The permit system is designed to thin carefully chosen, densely populated tree stands that will benefit from having some trees removed. Cutting trees from designated areas will allow the remaining trees to grow larger while creating open areas that provide food for wildlife,” he added.

In addition to Recreation.gov, many national forests continue to sell permits at district offices, on-site, or through local vendors. Sale dates may vary by forest! It is important to check the permit details, which may require the permit to be printed and displayed when you cut your tree. Here are some more tips to have a safe and enjoyable tree-cutting excursion:

Know your location and only cut from designated Forest Service areas.

Never cut on private lands.

Do not cut within 75 feet of roads, trails, or recreation sites.

Stay on public roads.

Do not top trees; take the whole tree.

Cut trunks no more than 6 inches from the ground and 6 inches in diameter.

Watch the forecast – mountain weather can change very quickly.

Traction devices or four-wheel drive vehicles are recommended in some areas.

Carry a shovel, flashlight, blanket, extra food and water.

Remember that cell phones may not work in remote areas.

Pack out all your trash.

For more information, contact your local national forest, visit the regional website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/main/r2/home, or visit some of these online resources: