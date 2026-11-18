Community members can donate gently used wheelchairs, walkers, and other medical equipment November 21 to help Northern Colorado residents in need.

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Poudre Fire Authority is inviting Northern Colorado residents to help neighbors facing mobility and health challenges through its first Medical Equipment Donation Drive on Saturday, November 21, 2026, in Fort Collins.

The donation drive will take place at Fire Station 3, located at 2000 Mathews Street, and will collect gently used medical equipment, including wheelchairs, walkers, and other supplies. Donations will help establish a new medical equipment supply closet for the agency’s Community Health Program (CHP).

The initiative is part of a broader effort by Poudre Fire Authority and UCHealth to address community health needs before they become emergencies.

Supporting Health Beyond Emergency Response

Poudre Fire Authority’s Community Health Program works with individuals experiencing challenges that can affect their health, safety, and independence.

Those challenges include food and housing insecurity, mobility limitations, and home safety concerns. Through partnerships with local organizations, the program connects residents with resources and services that can improve their daily lives.

Rather than focusing exclusively on emergency response, the program emphasizes prevention, early intervention, and ongoing community support.

The new medical equipment supply closet will provide an additional resource for the CHP team, helping residents who need equipment to maintain mobility and independence.

How to Donate Medical Equipment

Residents with gently used medical equipment are encouraged to participate in the collection event.

Event details:

What: Medical Equipment Donation Drive

Medical Equipment Donation Drive When: Saturday, November 21, 2026

Saturday, November 21, 2026 Where: Poudre Fire Authority Station 3

Poudre Fire Authority Station 3 Address: 2000 Mathews Street, Fort Collins

2000 Mathews Street, Fort Collins Requested donations: Gently used wheelchairs, walkers, and other medical equipment

Poudre Fire Authority has not specified collection hours or a complete list of accepted equipment in its announcement. Residents can consult the event’s Facebook page for additional information.

The donation drive offers community members an opportunity to put unused medical equipment back into service while supporting neighbors who may otherwise struggle to access these resources.

For more information, visit the or follow Poudre Fire Authority.