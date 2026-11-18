No serious injuries reported in collision at Mulberry and Remington streets; fire authority vehicle towed for damage assessment

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A Poudre Fire Authority truck was struck by an SUV after the SUV’s driver ran a red light at the intersection of Mulberry and Remington streets in Fort Collins, according to witness statements reported by fire officials.

Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) confirmed that multiple witnesses reported the SUV driver failed to stop at the traffic signal before colliding with the fire authority vehicle.

A damaged SUV is loaded onto a tow truck near Mulberry and Remington streets following a collision involving a Poudre Fire Authority vehicle. (Photo courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority)

Despite the collision, no serious injuries were reported, and no one involved required transportation to a hospital.

According to PFA, the fire authority vehicle carried one passenger, while three people were traveling in the SUV.

The crash temporarily closed Mulberry Street at Remington Street as emergency crews responded. PFA Tower 1 was positioned to provide a protective barrier, allowing first responders to safely clear the roadway and collect witness statements.

Emergency personnel manage traffic and clear the scene at Mulberry and Remington streets in Fort Collins following a collision involving a Poudre Fire Authority truck and an SUV. (Photo courtesy of Poudre Fire Authority)

The damaged PFA truck was subsequently towed to the agency’s mechanic shop at Fire Station 6. An insurance adjuster will evaluate the vehicle to determine whether repairs are feasible and what work may be necessary.

Fire officials initially reported that an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway. The agency later released an update citing multiple witness statements identifying the SUV driver’s failure to obey the red light.

Poudre Fire Authority emphasized the importance of following traffic signals and remaining alert at intersections, particularly when traffic is congested.

The agency reminded motorists that taking additional time and exercising caution can help prevent collisions and protect everyone traveling on Northern Colorado roads.

Source: Poudre Fire Authority