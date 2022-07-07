Roosevelt National Forest Proposes New Cabin Rental Opportunities within its Recreation Fee Program

The Canyon Lakes Ranger District of the Roosevelt National Forest is proposing to charge fees at seven new cabin rental locations and one group day-use site in an effort to offer more recreational opportunities along Colorado’s busy Front Range and is asking for public input.

The rental sites are spread across three locations on the Canyon Lakes Ranger District in Larimer County and would offer comfortable and accessible accommodations, providing for visitors less likely to camp in a developed campground or dispersed in the forest.

Corral Park is a small log cabin with a wood stove, a propane generator, a propane refrigerator, and propane lights that sleep four. The cabin is located in the scenic Long Draw area with stunning views of the Mummy Range.

The Redfeather site offers cabin rentals at the Redfeather Assistant Ranger and Redfeather Ranger cabins. Each cabin provides electricity, modern appliances, propane heat, running water, a shower, and flush toilets located in Red Feather Lakes near multiple hiking and fishing opportunities.

The Buckhorn Work Center offers four cabin rentals and one group day-use site. These cabins include electricity, modern appliances, propane heat, running water, a shower, and flush toilets. The Buckhorn Work Center’s new group day-use site is the garage, which can accommodate up to 50-100 people for gatherings in a forest setting.

These proposed fees would provide increased visitor opportunities in an area that sees an abundance of camping, as well as increased staffing to address operations and maintenance needs and enhance customer service. Currently, the Canyon Lakes Ranger District has one cabin rental at Stub Creek that has had great success.

The public is invited to comment on this proposal. The proposal is available online, along with an interactive StoryMap. The comment period is set to end by the close of business on Nov. 1, 2022. To ensure that your comments are considered, please send no later than the above date to Canyon Lakes Ranger District, Attention: Hallie Groff, 2150 Centre Avenue, Building E, Fort Collins, CO 80526 or comments-rm-arapaho-roosevelt-canyon-lakes@usda.gov or through the StoryMap.