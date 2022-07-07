Northern Colorado Remembers David Mark Zekman

David Mark Zekman passed away on July 3 after spending the day doing things he loved — being in the mountains, sharing the day with friends, and playing a little music.

Dave was born on November 26, 1954, in Denver. He attended Colorado State University and made his living as a third-generation craftsman. He is survived by his wife Mary Hills and his sister Julie Zekman.

He often told stories about his trip to Russia and his time living in Maine, but he was a Colorado native through and through and a longtime resident of Fort Collins.

His first love was music — listening to old favorites as well as new discoveries, especially in the progressive rock genre. But more, Dave was a dedicated musician himself with a lifelong mission to master his instruments of choice, including the violin but particularly the mandolin.

Dave was a longtime member of the Fort Collins-based experimental music ensemble Biota and contributed to many of the group’s recordings. He was a member of the local experimental group fingers and, for 17 years, toured extensively throughout Colorado and Wyoming as a member of TVS and two fingers. The most recent version of that group, Opposite of Blink, released several pieces of music recently on YouTube. He appeared on many regional recordings and, for several years, served in the house band for the Whole Life Church.

He had a friendly and warm disposition as well as an impish sense of humor. He also had a firm independent streak that informed a lot of what he did. Dave was a dog owner, craftsman, musician, poet, and artist who lived his life on his own terms.

Fort Collins has lost a vital creative spirit with Dave’s passing.

Make contributions in David Zekman’s name to the Larimer Humane Society.