Step Back in Time: Volunteer with the Fort Collins Trolley This Summer

Join the Fort Collins Municipal Railway’s Volunteer Recruitment Event on April 19

FORT COLLINS, CO – If you’ve ever wanted to operate a historic trolley or connect with the community in a unique way, now’s your chance! The Fort Collins Municipal Railway (FCMR) is seeking volunteers for the upcoming summer season, and they’re inviting locals to climb aboard for a special Volunteer Recruitment Event on Saturday, April 19, from 1–2 PM at City Park Depot (1501 W Oak St., Fort Collins).

This event offers a behind-the-scenes look at the vintage streetcars that have been a beloved part of Fort Collins history since 1919. Whether you want to become a conductor, interact with passengers, or help with maintenance and restoration, there’s a role for everyone.

What to Expect at the Volunteer Event

Ride the trolley and explore its history firsthand.

and explore its history firsthand. Learn about volunteer opportunities , from operating the streetcars to working behind the scenes.

, from operating the streetcars to working behind the scenes. Meet current volunteers and hear their stories about keeping this Northern Colorado tradition alive.

Who Should Attend?

This event is perfect for:

✔️ History and transportation enthusiasts.

✔️ Individuals looking for a fun, engaging hobby.

✔️ Families and friends wanting a unique way to give back together.

How to Get Involved

Interested volunteers can RSVP by emailing [email protected]. To learn more about the Fort Collins Trolley and its summer operations, visit FortCollinsTrolley.org.

Don’t miss this chance to be part of Fort Collins’ living history—join the crew and help keep the trolley running for future generations!