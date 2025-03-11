Windsor Police Department Warns Residents About Phishing Scams

The Windsor Police Department is alerting Northern Colorado residents about the increasing risk of phishing scams—fraudulent attempts by criminals to steal personal information or money through deceptive emails, phone calls, or text messages.

“These scams can be difficult to recognize, and the consequences can be serious,” said the Windsor Police Department. “Being aware of the warning signs is the first step in protecting yourself.”

To help residents stay safe, the Windsor Police Department offers the following tips:

Never share personal information with unverified sources. Government agencies and reputable businesses will never ask for passwords, Social Security numbers, or financial details via email, phone, or text.

Verify suspicious messages. If you receive an unexpected request for money or sensitive information, contact the sender directly using an official phone number or website—not the contact details in the suspicious message.

Think before you download. Malicious attachments can contain harmful viruses. Only download files from trusted sources.

Be cautious with public Wi-Fi. Avoid accessing sensitive accounts, such as online banking or healthcare portals, while connected to public networks.

Ignore high-pressure tactics. Scammers create urgency to pressure victims into acting without thinking. Hang up, delete the email, or block the sender if something seems off.

Double-check website URLs. Fraudulent websites often use slight variations of legitimate URLs to deceive users. Always verify web addresses before entering any information.

For more information on common scams and how to report suspicious activity, visit the Windsor Police Department’s scam awareness page at windsorpd.com/scams.

Stay vigilant, Northern Colorado—scammers rely on deception, but knowledge is your best defense.