This Week in Timnath

FINANCE COMMITTEE SEEKS TWO MEMBERS

The Town of Timnath Finance Committee is seeking applicants for two vacant seats. The Finance Committee comprises seven members and is tasked with reviewing the Town’s financial health. The Committee provides recommendations about whether the financial information of the Town is accurate and meets the needs of the community. These recommendations are submitted to the Council for review. This committee meets quarterly.

If you would like to be considered for a position on the Finance Committee, please send a letter of interest by March 15 to lgagliardi@timnathgov.com.

ELECTION JUDGES NEEDED

The Town of Timnath is seeking residents interested in serving as Election Judges for the upcoming election! You’ll spend the day greeting voters and assisting with registration. Judges will also monitor the drop-off ballot boxes, transport ballot boxes and supplies if needed, process mail ballots, perform signature verification through an online database, and count ballots. Judges will be paid $15 per hour for training and working. Applications are due by 5 pm Friday, March 11. Additional details, requirements, and an online application can be found at timnath.org.

RESERVOIR USE CHANGES

Timnath Reservoir use updates will be coming in the 2022 season. Changes focus on increased hours and permits available.

Timnath resident annual shore use permit will include 2 personal vehicle stickers and one guest vehicle hangtag. One additional guest vehicle pass can be purchased at the reservoir if needed. There will now also be unlimited annual permits for non-motorized boats (which still require the purchase of a permit per vessel) available to Timnath residents.

The new hours of operation will be:

April 1 through the Thursday before Memorial Day

7 am to 7 pm (or as posted on-site)

Friday before Memorial Day until Labor Day (including Labor Day)

6:00 am to 8:30 pm or dusk, whichever is earlier

Tuesday following Labor Day until March 31

7 am to 7 pm or dusk, whichever is earlier (or as posted on-site)

Motorized boats will now be permitted to operate Thursdays through Sundays from 7 am to 8:30 pm or to reservoir close, whichever is earlier.

The 2022 shore and boating permits will be available on March 31 on the Timnath website. Additional information will be distributed prior to March 31.