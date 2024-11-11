To Our Northern Heroes this Veteran’s Day

In the heart of the Rockies, where rivers run clear,

We honor our heroes, those we hold dear.

From mountain peaks high to plains spread wide,

Our veterans’ strength is Northern Colorado’s pride.

Through seasons of sacrifice, courage, and fight,

They carried our hopes through day and night.

From Fort Collins to Greeley, from Loveland to Estes,

Their legacy lingers, their bravery our witness.

In fields where wildflowers bloom and sway,

We gather in peace, for which they paved the way.

Each November breeze whispers their names,

Echoing freedom, unbroken by flames.

So, with grateful hearts and voices strong,

We remember the brave who kept us along.

To every Northern soldier, to each noble heart,

Thank you for giving, for doing your part.

May this land, so cherished, forever be free,

In honor of you, and your legacy.

– With Gratitude, Peace, and Love for our heroes, their families, and their friends,

North Forty News (Northern Colorado)