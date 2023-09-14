Trick Or Treet Down Wellington’s Main Street

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 | 3:30 – 5:30 pm

Cleveland Ave, Downtown Wellington

Come to a safe place on Halloween with your kids, with business-sponsored treats down Wellington’s Main Street.

This event is open to all businesses in Wellington that register on/before October 13, 2023. Participation is FREE.

Business registration is required in advance for event planning and safety.

There will be 750 reusable bags available for trick-or-treaters to collect candy and swag from participating businesses. These will be available at the Cleveland Ave. intersections with First St. (south side) and 5th St. (north side).

Cleveland Ave. will be closed to traffic from First St. to 5th St. starting at 1:00 pm on Tuesday, October 31, 2023.