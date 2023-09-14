Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Owl Canyon Shooting

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting near Owl Canyon Road and Highway 287. This was initially reported as a possible road rage incident; however, additional evidence has led investigators to believe this may have been a planned robbery attempt.

At approximately 4:50 p.m. on August 31, 2023, Dispatch received a report of a shooting between two vehicles. An SUV with multiple passengers reportedly pulled in front of the victim’s vehicle, a Kia Sedona van, forcing it to stop. Masked suspect/s from the SUV then fired shots at the van. The van driver tried to leave but lost control of the vehicle, which crashed and caught fire. The suspect vehicle fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Eight people were in the van when the incident occurred. None were struck by gunfire. They were evaluated by medical crews and transported to area hospitals via ambulance or helicopter for non-life-threatening injuries from the crash.

One of the responding UCHealth ambulances caught fire at the scene. This was not associated with the van fire and was contained in the ambulance’s engine area. The cause has not yet been determined. Firefighters from the LCSO Emergency Services team and Livermore Fire Protection District extinguished the fires, and nobody was injured.

During the investigation, a UCHealth LifeLine helicopter also responded to an unrelated medical emergency nearby.

LCSO would like to thank our partners at UCHealth, Livermore Fire Protection District, Fort Collins Police Services, and the Colorado Department of Transportation for their assistance at the scene.

This investigation remains under active investigation. Anyone with information about the incident, suspects, or photos/videos from Owl Canyon Road and the immediate surrounding area during this timeframe may contact Investigator Ryan Gebhardt at 970-498-5586. People who wish to remain anonymous can also contact Crime Stoppers of Larimer County at 970-221-6868 or www.stopcriminals.org.