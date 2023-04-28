Volunteers Needed for Lory State Park’s School Group Programs

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Lory State Park is seeking volunteers to join their team for school group programs in May. We are looking for passionate individuals who are interested in nature and want to help us educate and inspire the next generation of environmental stewards.

The programs include various activities such as guided hikes, nature walks, and lessons on topics ranging from wildlife to fire ecology. We need volunteers who are available from 9 am to 1:30 pm to help us with these activities. This is a great opportunity to give back to your community and share your knowledge and love for nature with young students.

To sign up as a volunteer, please visit CPW Connect. This is a user-friendly online platform where you can easily register and choose the date that suits you best.

As a volunteer, you will have the opportunity to work with experienced educators and naturalists, gain valuable experience in environmental education, and positively impact young students’ lives. Your contribution will also help us in our mission to protect and preserve Lory State Park for future generations.

Program Dates: