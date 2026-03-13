Walrus Ice Cream Hosts Children’s Author Event

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Fort Collins shop invites families to meet Joseph Caldara during March book signing

Fort Collins families will have the chance to mix books and ice cream later this month when Walrus Ice Cream hosts a special book signing with children’s author Joseph Caldara.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 28, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Walrus Ice Cream in downtown Fort Collins. Visitors can meet the author, purchase books from his Black Walrus children’s series, and enjoy ice cream as they explore the imaginative stories.

the Black Walrus children’s book (Graphic submitted by Author Joseph Caldara)

Caldara’s Black Walrus series follows Alex Portobello, an inventive eighth grader with a radioactive super brain who recruits an army of walruses to fight crime. The three-book series blends humor and superhero adventure, aiming to capture the imagination of young readers.

Walrus Ice Cream co-owner Jonathan Paugh said the event offers a fun opportunity to bring families together around storytelling and community.

“We’re super excited to have an author at Walrus Ice Cream,” Paugh said. “We think this will be a great opportunity for our customers.”

Caldara, an Aurora-based author, regularly participates in book signings at bookstores, schools, and festivals around Colorado. Organizers say the Fort Collins event is designed to be casual and family-friendly, with no RSVP required. Children and parents are encouraged to stop by, meet the author, and enjoy stories alongside a scoop of ice cream.

Attribution: Press release provided by Author Joseph Caldara