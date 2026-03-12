Neko Case and Destroyer Live at Washington’s

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Acclaimed indie artists bring Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour to Fort Collins

Fort Collins music fans will have a chance to see one of indie music’s most respected voices when Neko Case takes the stage at Washington’s on Saturday, March 14.

The concert features Case on her Neon Grey Midnight Green Tour with special guest Destroyer. The show begins at 6:00 p.m. at Washington’s, located at 132 Laporte Avenue in downtown Fort Collins.

Case has built a decades-long reputation as a fearless and versatile artist. Often praised for her powerful vocals and sharp storytelling, she has earned widespread critical acclaim and multiple Grammy nominations for her solo work. Rolling Stone has called her “one of America’s best and most ambitious singer-songwriters,” while NPR described her as “essentially peerless.”

Beyond her solo career, Case is also known as a founding member of the acclaimed Canadian indie rock group The New Pornographers. Her creative work extends beyond music as well — she is the author of the New York Times bestselling memoir The Harder I Fight the More I Love You and publishes a weekly Substack newsletter titled Entering The Lung. She is also currently composing a musical theater adaptation of the Academy Award–winning film Thelma & Louise.

Fans attending the Fort Collins performance will also get a preview of material connected to Case’s upcoming album Neon Grey Midnight Green, scheduled for release September 26 via Anti Records.

The show takes place at Washington’s, one of Northern Colorado’s premier live music venues, known for hosting touring artists in an intimate downtown setting. Concertgoers can expect a dynamic evening of indie rock and storytelling from artists who have helped shape the genre.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.