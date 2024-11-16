Wellington Food Pantry Seeking 200 Turkeys to Meet Community Need for Thanksgiving and Holiday Meals

Help STUFF the TRUCK!

Wellington Food Pantry needs your help to collect 200 turkeys for the annual Turkey Drive to feed hungry families in Wellington.

The STUFF the TRUCK Turkey Drive helps put a turkey on every table, providing a hearty Thanksgiving meal for Wellington families and individuals in need.

Hunger can affect people from all walks of life. Millions of people in America are just one job loss, missed paycheck, or medical emergency away from hunger. But hunger doesn’t affect everyone equally – children face hunger at much higher rates. 1 in 9 children are experiencing food insecurity.

“The Wellington Food Pantry needs small turkeys to ensure everyone in our community can have a wholesome holiday dinner,” explained Richard Bacon, Food Pantry Coordinator. “With the highest food inflation rate in decades, food banks across the country can expect to be hit hard in the last quarter of the year, the need is greater now more than ever.”

Drive Details: Community members may drop off turkeys on Thursday, November 21 at the following locations:

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21

3 Drop-Off locations

The Filling Station – 3906 Cleveland Ave.

7 – 9am (For every turkey donated at the Filling Station, get a coupon good for ONE FREE DRINK, courtesy of Sparge Brewing.)

Rice Elementary School – 7000 3rd Street

7 – 8am

Wellington Middle High School – 2856 Cleveland Ave.

8 – 9am

Every turkey donated brings hope and dignity to the most vulnerable in our community. Let’s come together to ensure that no one goes hungry this holiday season.

For more information and to donate: https://wellingtoncsc.org/