A Delicious Dive into Comfort Food at Kujira Ramen in Fort Collins

By Blaine Howerton | New SCENE

When it comes to comfort food, few things satisfy quite like a steaming bowl of ramen or freshly rolled sushi. Last week, I had the pleasure of dining at Kujira Ramen in Fort Collins, a local spot that has quickly gained a reputation for its authentic Japanese cuisine and inviting atmosphere. I’m here to tell you—it did not disappoint.

Walking into Kujira, I was immediately struck by the warm, modern ambiance. The space is clean and welcoming, with just the right mix of trendy decor and traditional Japanese accents. After settling in with a steaming cup of green tea (perfect for the brisk fall weather), I eagerly began my culinary adventure.

I started with a couple of appetizers: shrimp shumai and chicken karaage. The shrimp shumai, delicate dumplings packed with tender shrimp, practically melted in my mouth. They were served piping hot with a savory dipping sauce that elevated each bite.

The chicken karaage, lightly fried and incredibly juicy, was seasoned to perfection. It’s the kind of dish that would be just as good on its own as it is with a squeeze of lemon or a quick dip in the tangy sauce provided.

For sushi, I opted for the Red Dragon Roll, a feast for both the eyes and the taste buds. The combination of spicy tuna, avocado, and vibrant slices of fresh salmon on top was a flavorful explosion. The roll was artfully presented, a testament to Kujira’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship.

Of course, the highlight of my visit was the ramen. I couldn’t decide on just one, so I ordered the Shoyu Ramen and the Chili Pork Ramen to share. The Shoyu Ramen had a broth that was deeply savory and rich without being overpowering, balanced perfectly by tender slices of pork, a soft-boiled egg, and chewy noodles. The Chili Pork Ramen, on the other hand, brought a satisfying kick of spice. It was hearty, bold, and full of the kind of flavor that makes you want to savor every last drop.

The best part? This incredible meal came to a modest $63.21. For the quality and variety of dishes I enjoyed, it felt like a steal.

Kujira Ramen is more than just a place to grab a meal; it’s an experience. Whether you’re in the mood for sushi, ramen, or something in between, this Fort Collins gem delivers. I left feeling full, happy, and already planning my next visit.

If you’re looking for authentic Japanese food that hits all the right notes, make your way to Kujira Ramen. Trust me, you won’t regret it.\

For more information visit kujiraramen.com.