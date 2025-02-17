Wellington Gears Up for First-Ever St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival on March 15

Parade, Fun Run, Vendor Festival, and Live Music Bring Community Together for a Shamrock-Filled Celebration

WELLINGTON, CO – Get ready to paint the town green! The Town of Wellington, in partnership with the Wellington Main Street Program and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its first-ever St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival on Saturday, March 15. This lively, family-friendly event will transform Downtown Wellington into a hub of Irish-themed festivities, featuring a Shamrock Fun Run, a St. Patrick’s Day parade, a vendor festival, live music, and access to local businesses.

🍀 Shamrock Fun Run – A 0.5K for Everyone!

Kickstarting the festivities at 10 a.m., the Shamrock Fun Run welcomes runners, joggers, and strollers of all abilities for a lighthearted 0.5K trot down Cleveland Avenue. Sponsored by Wellington’s Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces, and Trails (PROST) advisory board and Old Colorado Brewing Company (OCB), the run offers a fun way to get moving before the big parade.

Check-in: 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at First Street & Cleveland Avenue

9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Start Time: 10:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. Route: East on Cleveland Avenue from First Street to Fourth Street, then back to OCB

East on Cleveland Avenue from First Street to Fourth Street, then back to OCB Proceeds Benefit: The Veterans Memorial Plaza project at Wellington Community Park

Pre-registration is encouraged, and race-day registration will close at 9:45 a.m.. Sign up online at Wellington’s registration page.

🎉 St. Paddy’s Parade – A Community Celebration

Following the fun run, the St. Paddy’s Parade begins at 11 a.m., showcasing floats, vehicles, local organizations, and even four-legged participants marching east along Cleveland Avenue from First Street to Fifth Street.

Parade Lineup: Floats & Vehicles: Wellington Boulevard Walking & Animal Groups: South side of First Street

Entry Deadline: February 28 at 11:45 p.m.

February 28 at 11:45 p.m. Registration: Sign up here

All participants must be in position by 10:30 a.m. for inspection by the Wellington Fire Protection District and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.

🏞️ Vendor Festival at Centennial Park

At 11 a.m., the Vendor Festival opens at Centennial Park (3815 Harrison Ave.), featuring local businesses, artisans, nonprofits, and organizations from a variety of sectors—including landscaping, education, and community services.

Interested vendors can sign up to showcase their products and services to thousands of attendees.

🚧 Street Closures & Detours

To ensure a safe event space, Cleveland Avenue (Colorado Highway 1) will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 15.

Closed Streets: Cleveland Avenue from the southwest curve of Highway 1 to just west of Sixth Street First Street south of Cleveland Avenue to Kennedy Avenue Fifth Street south of Cleveland Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue Third Street between Harrison Avenue and Cleveland Avenue The alley north of Cleveland Avenue between Second and Third Streets



Detour Routes:

North Detour: Larimer County Road 64

Larimer County Road 64 South Detour: Jefferson Avenue via County Road 9 or Sixth Street

For more details, visit the Wellington St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival Facebook page or contact the Town of Wellington Recreation Department at (970) 568-7410 or [email protected].

Join us for a day filled with Irish cheer, community spirit, and unforgettable fun in Downtown Wellington!