Wellington Gears Up for First-Ever St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival on March 15

Parade, Fun Run, Vendor Festival, and Live Music Bring Community Together for a Shamrock-Filled Celebration
WELLINGTON, CO – Get ready to paint the town green! The Town of Wellington, in partnership with the Wellington Main Street Program and the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, is hosting its first-ever St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival on Saturday, March 15. This lively, family-friendly event will transform Downtown Wellington into a hub of Irish-themed festivities, featuring a Shamrock Fun Run, a St. Patrick’s Day parade, a vendor festival, live music, and access to local businesses.
🍀 Shamrock Fun Run – A 0.5K for Everyone!
Kickstarting the festivities at 10 a.m., the Shamrock Fun Run welcomes runners, joggers, and strollers of all abilities for a lighthearted 0.5K trot down Cleveland Avenue. Sponsored by Wellington’s Parks, Recreation, Open Spaces, and Trails (PROST) advisory board and Old Colorado Brewing Company (OCB), the run offers a fun way to get moving before the big parade.
- Check-in: 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at First Street & Cleveland Avenue
- Start Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Route: East on Cleveland Avenue from First Street to Fourth Street, then back to OCB
- Proceeds Benefit: The Veterans Memorial Plaza project at Wellington Community Park
Pre-registration is encouraged, and race-day registration will close at 9:45 a.m.. Sign up online at Wellington’s registration page.
🎉 St. Paddy’s Parade – A Community Celebration
Following the fun run, the St. Paddy’s Parade begins at 11 a.m., showcasing floats, vehicles, local organizations, and even four-legged participants marching east along Cleveland Avenue from First Street to Fifth Street.
- Parade Lineup:
- Floats & Vehicles: Wellington Boulevard
- Walking & Animal Groups: South side of First Street
- Entry Deadline: February 28 at 11:45 p.m.
- Registration: Sign up here
All participants must be in position by 10:30 a.m. for inspection by the Wellington Fire Protection District and the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office.
🏞️ Vendor Festival at Centennial Park
At 11 a.m., the Vendor Festival opens at Centennial Park (3815 Harrison Ave.), featuring local businesses, artisans, nonprofits, and organizations from a variety of sectors—including landscaping, education, and community services.
Interested vendors can sign up to showcase their products and services to thousands of attendees.
🚧 Street Closures & Detours
To ensure a safe event space, Cleveland Avenue (Colorado Highway 1) will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on March 15.
- Closed Streets:
- Cleveland Avenue from the southwest curve of Highway 1 to just west of Sixth Street
- First Street south of Cleveland Avenue to Kennedy Avenue
- Fifth Street south of Cleveland Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue
- Third Street between Harrison Avenue and Cleveland Avenue
- The alley north of Cleveland Avenue between Second and Third Streets
Detour Routes:
- North Detour: Larimer County Road 64
- South Detour: Jefferson Avenue via County Road 9 or Sixth Street
📢 Get the Latest Event Updates
For more details, visit the Wellington St. Paddy’s Parade & Festival Facebook page or contact the Town of Wellington Recreation Department at (970) 568-7410 or [email protected].
Join us for a day filled with Irish cheer, community spirit, and unforgettable fun in Downtown Wellington!
