Wellington Lights Holiday Celebration Series Returns With Three Major Events and Season-Long Activities

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Small-town charm, local shopping, and community traditions highlight Wellington’s holiday season

Wellington is kicking off the holiday season with a revived tradition: Wellington Lights, a series of community celebrations and ongoing activities designed to highlight local businesses and bring Northern Colorado families together. Organized by the Town of Wellington and the Wellington Main Street Program, this year’s series blends classic small-town festivities with new ways to shop local and celebrate.

Caitlin Morris, Wellington’s Main Street and Events Coordinator, said the series reflects the unique charm that sets Wellington apart. “We have so many amazing small businesses here that provide the kind of holiday shopping experience families used to have before big-box stores and online shopping took over,” she said. “Combine that with the community celebrations and activities planned, and you have an incredible atmosphere where families can truly celebrate and shop for the holiday season.”

Saturday, November 29

The festivities launch on Small Business Saturday with a petting zoo from 2:30–4:30 p.m. in Centennial Park. Leap of Faith Animal Experiences will feature mini highland cows, mini horses, fainting goats, mini pigs, mini donkeys, and rabbits.

At 5 p.m., Downtown Wellington hosts the lighting ceremony, along with a Santa appearance and opportunities for family photos.

Saturday, December 6

The annual Parade of Lights takes over Cleveland Avenue at 5:30 p.m.—the final parade before major road renovations begin in early 2026. Parade participants may register at the Town’s activity portal:

https://app.amilia.com/store/en/wellingtoncolorado/shop/activities/6402991.

Before the parade, Santa will be at Owl Canyon Coffee from 3–5 p.m., offering free hot cocoa, cider, candy canes, ornaments, and books.

Friday, December 19

The final celebration features a holiday-themed Mingle on Main and a Wellington Area Chamber Business After Hours event. Local businesses will stay open late with specials, activities, and Santa’s third visit of the season.

Season-Long Activities

Wellington Lights also includes ongoing holiday experiences throughout the season:

• Holiday Shopping Bingo

• Local Business Elf Hunt

• Tour of Lights house-decorating route

• Shop Wellington gift card deal (buy a $50 card, get a $25 card free)

• Free gift wrapping at Owl Canyon Coffee on Nov. 29, Dec. 13, Dec. 19, Dec. 20, and Dec. 21

Additional surprises will be announced throughout the season.

Accessibility

Special accommodation requests can be made by calling (970) 568-3381 or emailing [email protected].

More information is available on the event webpage at www.WellingtonColorado.gov/WellingtonLights and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/share/176CWrqbeM. Questions can be sent to [email protected].

Source: Town of Wellington