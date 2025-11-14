Firestone Man Sentenced to 84 Years to Life for Long-Term Sexual Assault of Child

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County case underscores importance of reporting concerns to trusted adults and school officials

A Firestone man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison after a Weld County jury found him guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child over a period of several years.

According to the Weld County District Attorney’s Office, Zachary Griffiths was convicted in May on three counts of Sexual Assault on a Child in a Position of Trust as a Pattern of Abuse, along with additional charges. The abuse occurred between 2012 and 2019, but the case came to light in 2022 when the victim disclosed the abuse to a teacher, who immediately notified a school resource officer, triggering the investigation.

Zachary Griffiths

On October 16, Weld County District Court Judge Anita Crowther sentenced Griffiths to the maximum penalty: 84 years to life in the Colorado Department of Corrections.

Deputy District Attorney Daniel Skelton prosecuted the case.

This case highlights the vital role that educators, school resource officers, and mandatory reporters play in protecting children throughout Northern Colorado. Community vigilance and strong reporting systems continue to be key to interrupting abuse and ensuring survivors receive support.

Attribution: Weld County District Attorney’s Office