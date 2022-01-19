Wellington’s Marshall Fire Relief Fundraiser

Support individuals and businesses impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County on December 30, 2021, by donating to the Wellington Cares: Marshall Fire Relief Fundraiser. In partnership with Serve 6.8, this Wellington fundraising effort is sponsored by Pizza Palace, the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Wellington CO Main Street Program. When you donate, you will be entered into a drawing to win a #ShopWellington Community Gift Card, sponsored by Integrity Insurance.

Donate through the URL code or through serve68.ccbchurch.com.