Wild Horses and Burros Available for Adoption at Greeley Event

BLM Colorado brings Living Legends to Northern Colorado in May

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) will host a special wild horse and burro adoption event on May 9–10, 2025, at Island Grove Regional Park in Greeley. The event offers Northern Colorado residents the rare opportunity to adopt one of approximately 35 wild horses or 10 burros, giving them a new home while supporting responsible land management.

Since 1971, the BLM has placed nearly 300,000 wild horses and burros into private care. “This is an opportunity to provide a good home to one of America’s Living Legends,” said Alan Bittner, BLM Colorado Deputy State Director for Resources.

Viewing will be open Friday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday, May 10, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. The competitive bidding begins at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. To participate, individuals must complete the bidder registration and adoption application approvals by 10 a.m. that day.

Minimum bids start at $125 for adopted animals and $25 for those offered through purchase authority. BLM staff will be available on-site to guide potential adopters through the application process and provide care requirements.

Adoption eligibility includes:

Being at least 18 years old with no history of animal abuse.

Providing a minimum of 400 square feet of corral space per animal.

Meeting fencing requirements (6 ft. for adult horses, five ft. for yearlings).

Use a stock-type trailer with adequate coverage and safety features.

Island Grove Regional Park is at 600 N 14th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631.

To learn more about the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro Program, visit: https://www.blm.gov/whb



