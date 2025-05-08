Major Summer Road Closure Planned for 7th Street in Windsor

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com



Bridge rehabilitation project to cause detours and traffic delays through August

WINDSOR, Colo. – Windsor residents will face a significant road closure this summer as the Town prepares to launch the 7th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project. Beginning shortly after the school year ends, 7th Street will be closed in both directions from Eastman Park Drive to Laku Lake Road through August, weather permitting.

The full closure is necessary for critical infrastructure repairs to the bridge along this key corridor. Town officials are warning drivers to expect significant delays and to begin planning alternate routes well in advance.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The project will especially impact access to local destinations, including Eastman Park, the Eastman Park River Experience, and Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church. Community members involved in recreation programs or other summer events in the area should plan for significant travel disruptions.

To keep residents informed, the Town of Windsor will post ongoing updates through its Project Connect platform. Those wishing to receive direct traffic alerts can sign up by texting WINDSORROADS to 888777.

Plan and stay informed to avoid delays during this necessary infrastructure improvement.



Information provided by the Town of Windsor.