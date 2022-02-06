Winter Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day is February 11

Bike to Work Day (BTWD) is a City of Fort Collins hosted event celebrated in June and February. This event entails just what it says, riding your bike to work. Except on this day, it includes 25-60 bike station sponsors spread throughout the city’s low-stress network of bikeways and bike trails, providing everything from food, drink, music, fun, and camaraderie as you make your way to work.

Here’s what you can expect when participating in a Fort Collins Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day event.

Free breakfast : If you show up to any Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day breakfast station, you can expect to find free breakfast (while supplies last) from 7:00 AM to 9:30 AM. Each station does breakfast differently, and while there is no standard approach, you can expect a variety of foods and beverages.

Comradery : Fort Collins’ trails and bikeways are frequently full of bikes on Bike to Work (or Wherever) Days. You can expect lots of smiles, waves, high fives, and connections to other folks who value bicycling as a way of life in Fort Collins.

To follow the rules : While Bike to Work (or Wherever) Days are all about fun, please do mind all traffic rules and laws. Plus, go the extra mile to be courteous to fellow participants. For a refresher on laws, rules, and etiquette when riding. A few common pointers include: Mind dismount zones in Old Town and CSU. Use an audible signal before passing anyone on a trail or street. Always pass to the left of others. Slow your roll, especially on trails. All Fort Collins trails include a courtesy speed limit of 15 miles per hour. Signal your intentions, including turns and stops.

People who have never ridden and people who ride all the time : Bike to Work (or Wherever) Days are for everyone! There will never be a prerequisite to have experience riding a bike regularly to participate. In fact, they hope Bike to Work (or Wherever) Days is a way to get new regular riders. If you know the ropes, be patient with new cyclists. If you’re new, ask questions or contact us if you need clarification. We’re always here to help.

Plan for the weather : In the winter , there may be icy or snowy conditions, and temperatures may be low. Visit fcgov.com/bicycling/bikewinter for tips on preparing for our winter event.

You may find a new way to get around : After participating in a Bike to Work (or Wherever) Day event, you may decide that riding a bike is easier, more efficient, and just plain more fun than driving.

You don’t need to be going to work : Expect to participate even if work isn’t your destination! You can be riding anywhere, even for fun, to participate and score free breakfast during Bike to Work (or Wherever) Days.

To be counted : In exchange for free breakfast, they ask you to take a brief survey. Each station will have information about the survey, and they will post it on the Bike to Work Day page. You’ll also be counted at each station you stop at, which helps estimate participation and plan better next time.

Get tuned : Some stations include local bike mechanics who can check out your bike.

Bike Fort Collins is proud to participate at a station during each Bike to Work Day. To learn more, visit BikeFortCollins.org, or follow them on social media, to get up-to-date information on what is happening for the event.

Don’t miss the Bike From Work Bash from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Drawings for participants from Brave New Wheel, Trek Bicycles, Niner, Odell Brewing Co., and OtterBox. Must be present to win. Join them for live music, hosted by Bike Fort Collins at OBC Wine Project, 824 E. Lincoln Ave.

For more information, visit fcgov.com.