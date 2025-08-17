Fort Collins’ Shortest Race Returns to Canvas Stadium This September

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

RamStrength’s 0.5K delivers big fun for a big cause — helping Northern Colorado cancer survivors

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – RamStrength, the Fort Collins-based nonprofit dedicated to providing financial assistance to cancer survivors in Northern Colorado, is bringing back one of the most unique races in the region — the 0.5K Run for RamStrength.

The fourth annual event takes place Thursday, September 18, 2025, from 5–9 p.m. at Canvas Stadium, promising the “biggest fun you can have in the shortest distance.” Participants will cover just 500 meters — running, walking, or even dancing their way to the finish line — while surrounded by high-energy music, outrageous 80 ’s-themed costumes, and a lively community atmosphere.

More Than Just a “Race”

Every registration includes a free drink (beer or beverage of choice), a fanny pack filled with snacks and retro swag, and access to themed “race stations” like temporary flash tattoos and a photobooth. Costume contests will award “rad” prizes to the most creative participants.

But the fun serves a greater purpose: 100% of event proceeds go directly to RamStrength’s mission, which is to provide financial assistance to local cancer survivors so they can focus on healing instead of the financial strain of treatment.

“Events like this bring our community together in the most joyful way possible,” said organizers. “It’s about having fun while making a real difference for our neighbors in need.”

Event Details & Registration

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025

Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 5–9 p.m.

5–9 p.m. Location: Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins

Canvas Stadium, Fort Collins Tickets & Info: www.ramstrength.org/2025-point5k/

Dust off your legwarmers, grab the family, and be part of this uniquely Fort Collins tradition. Your 500 meters will help change lives right here in Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Information courtesy of RamStrength.