Mead’s Call for Holding Facility Meets Weld County Resistance

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Town cites officer coverage and safety concerns; County says costs outweigh benefits

The Town of Mead and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office are at odds over whether Southern Weld County currently needs a holding facility. Mead Police say the lack of a local facility is leaving their officers stretched thin, while the Sheriff’s Office argues the costs of reopening such a site far outweigh the benefits.

Mead Police recently released a social media video titled “No Holding Facility” as part of their public education campaign. The department says officers must transport every arrest to Greeley, often leaving Mead uncovered for one to three hours. With nearly 6,900 residents, more than 125 miles of road to patrol, and a new school opening in 2026, Mead leaders say the problem will only worsen.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office responded with a statement and graphic explaining why a holding facility in Southern Weld County isn’t feasible. The agency once operated a holding facility at its Southwest Substation near Mead in 2021, but closed it due to low usage.

According to WCSO, staffing costs alone reached $632,798.40 annually for a 10-hour operation in 2021, not including utilities, supplies, or maintenance. A 24-hour operation would have more than doubled that figure. In today’s dollars, they say, the price tag would be substantially higher.

Sheriff’s officials also pointed to arrest data to justify the closure. From January through July 2025, municipalities in Southern Weld County generated 739 total arrests—an average of 81 to 105 per month. Mead accounted for just 43 of those arrests. By the Sheriff’s Office’s estimate, a facility would need at least 250 arrests per month to be financially viable.

“The benefits of a holding facility in Southern Weld County do not outweigh the costs,” the Sheriff’s Office said, adding that they will continue monitoring arrest levels and remain open to reopening if the numbers ever justify it.

For Mead, however, the debate goes beyond numbers. Town officials say officer safety, community coverage, and efficiency are all at stake.

The divide between Mead and Weld County underscores a broader challenge facing fast-growing Northern Colorado communities: how to balance local needs with county-level fiscal realities.

Information and statements in this article were provided by the Town of Mead Police Department and the Weld County Sheriff’s Office.