Lagoon Summer Concert Series July 31 – The Wendy Woo Band

Northern Colorado’s most beloved concert series continues Saturday, July 31 with a performance from the Wendy Woo Band beginning at 5:45 p.m. Stay after the music for Colorado State University’s Movie Night at Canvas Stadium featuring Shrek.

The Lagoon Concert Series has taken a new format for the season. This year, the Lagoon Summer Concert Series will be running in conjunction with Colorado State University’s Movie Night at Canvas Stadium, providing pre-movie live entertainment at the New Belgium Porch. This series, produced by Mantooth Company, is enjoyed each summer by families and community members of all ages.

Due to ever-changing guidelines and regulations around COVID-19 and limitations in quickly planning the traditional lineup of concerts, Lagoon Summer Concert Series has decided to partner with Colorado State University Athletics to bring together two beloved events in the Fort Collins community. The merging of these two events for 2021 will allow our community to return a fun, relaxing, and joyous atmosphere for the summer! To read more about changes to this year’s Lagoon Summer Concert Series, check our FAQ page here.

