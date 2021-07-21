Poudre Canyon Flood: Larimer County Sheriff Reports One Death and Two Adults Missing

July 21, 2021
The Poudre River runs full of ash near Poudre Park as a result of flooding in Rustic on July 20 (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

The following is an update from the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Please see our original article, posted on 7/20 for more information. The original article will be updated as new updates are received.

On Tuesday, 7/20/2021, at approximately 6:05 p.m., the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office received reports of flooding in the Poudre Canyon above Rustic. A mudslide occurred near Black Hollow Road and sent a large amount of debris into the canyon, destroying at least five structures and damaging the roadway. Emergency crews were in the canyon and alerted residents and visitors to the approaching danger. 

One adult female was located deceased in the flood, and two other adults are confirmed missing. As search operations continue today, emergency crews will be searching on foot and with drones. Divers will be attempting to recover the body of the deceased female and a passenger vehicle that is in the river. 

Resources active in the canyon today include Larimer County Search and Rescue, Larimer County  Dive Rescue, Colorado DFPC, and USFS. 

Larimer County Damage Assessment Teams will begin surveying damage today.

 

 

